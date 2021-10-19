Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 19th (ASTS, ATCX, ATHA, AUPH, AUVI, AVAH, AZZ, BALY, BAP, BCAB)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, October 19th:

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AST SpaceMobile is building space-based cellular broadband network to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on its extensive IP and patent portfolio. AST SpaceMobile, formerly known as New Providence Acquisition Corp., is based in Texas, United States. “

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology which address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Applied UV is based in NY. “

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $148.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BioAtla Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a novel class of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. BioAtla Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BEST (NYSE:BEST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BEST Inc. offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store , BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo serves which provide express and freight delivery, inventory management, warehousing, financing, cross-border supply chain, merchandise sourcing, and value-added services. It operates primarily in United States, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada. BEST Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

