Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT):

10/13/2021 – Applied Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

10/6/2021 – Applied Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

9/30/2021 – Applied Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

9/29/2021 – Applied Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

9/13/2021 – Applied Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

9/12/2021 – Applied Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Applied Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

8/26/2021 – Applied Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. 2,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,639. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $434.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Applied Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.14. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $260,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,257,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after acquiring an additional 485,556 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 748,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 383,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 194,200 shares during the period. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,227,000 after acquiring an additional 173,913 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 147,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.