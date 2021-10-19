Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Facebook (FB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Facebook (NASDAQ: FB):

10/18/2021 – Facebook was given a new $500.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/13/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $430.00 to $466.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Facebook was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Facebook is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Facebook was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $409.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Facebook is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its products like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook Watch is a major growth driver. Advertising revenues are benefiting from the ongoing shift to e-commerce. Facebook’s strong balance sheet and cash flow generating ability is a key catalyst. However, Facebook expects revenue growth rate for the third and fourth quarters of 2021 to decelerate significantly on a sequential basis. Facebook expects changes made by Apple in its iOS update to limit the latter’s ability to track user-activity trend. The company is facing stiff competition from Snap and Twitter in the advertising space. Moreover, increasing regulatory headwinds in the EU and other countries is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

9/17/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $425.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/13/2021 – Facebook is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Facebook was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

FB traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $340.22. The stock had a trading volume of 199,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,847,783. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $959.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,379,808 shares of company stock valued at $855,651,416 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 16.5% in the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 45,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

