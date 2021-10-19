Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC):

10/18/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $195.00 to $201.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $203.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/11/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $201.00 to $221.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

NYSE PNC traded up $5.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.83. 1,914,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.85 and a 12-month high of $206.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.36 and a 200-day moving average of $189.46.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $846,116 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,068,000 after acquiring an additional 84,973 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

