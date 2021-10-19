Resource Planning Group Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Resource Planning Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after buying an additional 889,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,626,000 after buying an additional 399,232 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 601,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,046,000 after buying an additional 384,705 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 473.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 459,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,793,000 after buying an additional 379,165 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $128.29 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

