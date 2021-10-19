Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Retail Opportunity Investments has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.980-$1.020 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. On average, analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

