Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 273,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 1,490,070 shares.The stock last traded at $13.27 and had previously closed at $13.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 266,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 28,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

