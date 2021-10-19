Reviewing Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) & Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Cedar Fair’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 13.29 $15.15 million N/A N/A Cedar Fair $181.55 million 14.37 -$590.24 million ($8.46) -5.43

Gambling.com Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cedar Fair.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.9% of Cedar Fair shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cedar Fair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Cedar Fair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A Cedar Fair -115.71% N/A -15.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gambling.com Group and Cedar Fair, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cedar Fair 0 0 6 0 3.00

Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.27%. Cedar Fair has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.08%. Given Cedar Fair’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Gambling.com Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America. The company was founded on May 13, 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

