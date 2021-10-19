Reviewing Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) & Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Scholar Rock and Clarus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock -687.82% -55.58% -34.88% Clarus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scholar Rock and Clarus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $15.40 million 59.34 -$86.48 million ($2.81) -9.44 Clarus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.72 million N/A N/A

Clarus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scholar Rock.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Scholar Rock and Clarus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 0 5 0 3.00 Clarus Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Scholar Rock currently has a consensus price target of $61.60, indicating a potential upside of 132.28%. Clarus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.43, indicating a potential upside of 139.01%. Given Clarus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clarus Therapeutics is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

Summary

Clarus Therapeutics beats Scholar Rock on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling. Its product candidate includes SRK-015 and SRK-181. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Leonard I. Zon in October 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

