Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:RVPH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,793. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -0.08.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Equities research analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

