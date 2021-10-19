Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Gap Down to $10.43

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.43, but opened at $10.13. Revlon shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 69 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $545.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.84.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $497.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revlon, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 114.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 11.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 152.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 9.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

