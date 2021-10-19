Revomon Price Tops $0.33 (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00065336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00068864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00099909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,411.43 or 1.00432275 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.55 or 0.05982954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002558 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

