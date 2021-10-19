Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193,710 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.21% of Rexnord worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RXN. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $44,947,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,797,000 after purchasing an additional 679,650 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,107,000 after purchasing an additional 629,160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $25,840,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Rexnord by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 514,189 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rexnord news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John S. Stroup sold 10,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $650,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,930.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,657. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RXN opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%.

RXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

