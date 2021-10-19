RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,696.67 ($61.36).

RHIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut RHI Magnesita to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 4,750 ($62.06) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

RHI Magnesita stock traded up GBX 226 ($2.95) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,180 ($41.55). 681,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,401. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RHI Magnesita has a 12-month low of GBX 2,458.21 ($32.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,562.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,054.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of €0.50 ($0.59) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is 1.21%.

In other news, insider Stefan Borgas acquired 2,515 shares of RHI Magnesita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,135 ($40.96) per share, for a total transaction of £78,845.25 ($103,011.82).

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

