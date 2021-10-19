RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RHIM. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RHI Magnesita to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 4,750 ($62.06) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,696.67 ($61.36).

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

RHI Magnesita stock traded up GBX 226 ($2.95) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,180 ($41.55). 681,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. RHI Magnesita has a 12 month low of GBX 2,458.21 ($32.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,562.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,054.12. The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 25.73.

In other news, insider Stefan Borgas purchased 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,135 ($40.96) per share, with a total value of £78,845.25 ($103,011.82).

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.