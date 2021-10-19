RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RHI Magnesita to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 4,750 ($62.06) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,636 ($60.57).

RHIM traded up GBX 226 ($2.95) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,180 ($41.55). 681,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,401. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,562.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,054.12. RHI Magnesita has a 12 month low of GBX 2,458.21 ($32.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In related news, insider Stefan Borgas purchased 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,135 ($40.96) per share, with a total value of £78,845.25 ($103,011.82).

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

