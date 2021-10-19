Rice Acquisition (NYSE:RICE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.58

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and traded as high as $18.00. Rice Acquisition shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 193,533 shares traded.
Separately, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rice Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49.
Rice Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:RICE)
Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.
