Rice Acquisition (NYSE:RICE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.58

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and traded as high as $18.00. Rice Acquisition shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 193,533 shares traded.

Separately, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rice Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RICE. Ancient Art L.P. bought a new position in Rice Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,335,000. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rice Acquisition by 182.6% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,502,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,126,000 after acquiring an additional 971,049 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $14,621,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $8,040,000. Finally, NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $6,075,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rice Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:RICE)

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

