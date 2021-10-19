Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBI remained flat at $$15.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $192.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

In related news, Director Harold T. Hanley III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

