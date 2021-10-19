Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RTMVY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.07. 13,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,865. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

