Rinet Co LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rinet Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.3% of Rinet Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 46,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,245,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

