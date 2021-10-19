Rinet Co LLC Buys 7,674 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rinet Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 105.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.48 and a 52-week high of $82.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

