Rinet Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rinet Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Rinet Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $448.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $445.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $323.72 and a one year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.