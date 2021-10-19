Rinet Co LLC Purchases 79,725 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Rinet Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,725 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 7.5% of Rinet Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $40,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,205,000 after purchasing an additional 43,507 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,527.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 206,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 200,566 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,421,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,405.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after purchasing an additional 845,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

