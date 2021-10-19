Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,966 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group accounts for about 1.5% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after acquiring an additional 409,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after purchasing an additional 429,831 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,288,000 after purchasing an additional 261,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Erste Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oddo Bhf raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.96. 31,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,602. The stock has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

