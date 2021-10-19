RLI (NYSE:RLI) Trading 5.3% Higher

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.53 and last traded at $107.64. 1,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 126,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of RLI from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 563.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth $36,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of RLI by 25.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth $93,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

