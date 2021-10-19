Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,118 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $110.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.78. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $111.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

