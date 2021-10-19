Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Robinhood Markets to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.35 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

