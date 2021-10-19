Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 99.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,781 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 6.4% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 174.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 67.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.75.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $407,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 611,720 shares of company stock worth $50,385,151 in the last 90 days.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

