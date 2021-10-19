Rocket Vault (RVF) Trading Up 7.8% This Week

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00063603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00067181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00097930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,774.34 or 0.99338642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.84 or 0.05898609 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020713 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

