Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Down 17.6% in September

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 552,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

RMTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Rockwell Medical from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 106.66%. The business had revenue of $15.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,909,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 118,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,078,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 309,162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the second quarter valued at about $1,307,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.