Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Position Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.51% of Roku worth $312,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Roku by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $25,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,758 shares of company stock worth $160,228,681. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $344.46 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.52 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.78. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 210.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

