Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 2,548 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $248.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

