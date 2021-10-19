Rossmore Private Capital Buys 628 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 125.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,905,000 after acquiring an additional 564,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,682,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after acquiring an additional 503,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 29.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,055,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,676,000 after acquiring an additional 470,598 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Summit Insights raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $285.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of -343.79 and a beta of 1.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $289.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,805 shares of company stock valued at $84,826,158 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

