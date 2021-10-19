Rossmore Private Capital Buys 7,417 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.48 and a one year high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.