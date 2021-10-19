Rossmore Private Capital Has $1.38 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 277.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $164.92 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.