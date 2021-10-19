Rossmore Private Capital Has $22.41 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $448.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $323.72 and a one year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

