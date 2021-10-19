Rossmore Private Capital Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after acquiring an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $461.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $470.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $453.91 and its 200 day moving average is $412.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

