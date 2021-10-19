Rossmore Private Capital Lowers Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,992 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,986,000 after buying an additional 631,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,664,000 after buying an additional 365,230 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after buying an additional 5,971,962 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $115.90 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average of $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

