Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 390 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.4% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total value of $26,603,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,379,808 shares of company stock worth $855,651,416 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $335.34 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.99. The firm has a market cap of $945.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FB shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.31.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

