Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 77 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,855.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,508.48 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,799.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,551.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

