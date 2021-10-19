Rossmore Private Capital Sells 11,125 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rossmore Private Capital cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 6.2% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $899,097,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $264.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.