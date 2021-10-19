Rossmore Private Capital Sells 3,192 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rossmore Private Capital lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.26.

NYSE:UPS opened at $193.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.34 and its 200-day moving average is $197.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $168.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.