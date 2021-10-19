Rossmore Private Capital Sells 635 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,627 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP opened at $225.93 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.93. The company has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.89.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.