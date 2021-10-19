Router Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $23.96 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.25 or 0.00005142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $23.96 million and $1.61 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00065027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00099795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,392.57 or 1.00178366 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.29 or 0.05961303 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00020997 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

