Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €830.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €830.00 ($976.47) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s current price.

KER has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €945.00 ($1,111.76) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €665.00 ($782.35) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €793.83 ($933.92).

KER traded down €16.00 ($18.82) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €652.80 ($768.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €671.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €696.95. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

