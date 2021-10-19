Royal Bank of Canada Boosts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $99.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.85.
Shares of NYSE STT opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $98.00.
In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in State Street by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,750,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 70.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after purchasing an additional 994,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after purchasing an additional 909,022 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About State Street
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
