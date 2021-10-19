Royal Bank of Canada Boosts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $99.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.85.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $98.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that State Street will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in State Street by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,750,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 70.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after purchasing an additional 994,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after purchasing an additional 909,022 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

