Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $125.14

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$125.14 and traded as high as C$131.54. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$131.28, with a volume of 10,999,016 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$140.56.

The company has a market cap of C$187.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$129.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$125.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.2031414 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total transaction of C$69,558.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$522,507.36. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total transaction of C$672,182.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$741,775.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,674.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

