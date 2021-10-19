Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RDSB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,112.27 ($27.60).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,799.48 ($23.51) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,519.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,417.70. The company has a market cap of £139.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.21. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,812 ($23.67).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

