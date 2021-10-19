Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,112.27 ($27.60).

RDSB opened at GBX 1,799.48 ($23.51) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,519.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,417.70. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,812 ($23.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of £139.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.21.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

