RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 165,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,000. Bank of America comprises 2.8% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 155,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $391.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

